READ MORE: COAS reaches Quetta

Algerians gather in Algiers' Martyrs Square to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the October 1988 demonstrations.

Algerians gather in Algiers' Martyrs Square to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the October 1988 demonstrations.

READ MORE: Chinese company to increase investment in 4G in Pakistan

Algerians gather in Algiers' Martyrs Square to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the October 1988 demonstrations.

Algerians gather in Algiers' Martyrs Square to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the October 1988 demonstrations.