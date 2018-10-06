Share:

LAHORE-Singer-cum-actor Asim Azhar has landed in hot water after he claimed that Pakistan’s icon singer Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend’.

During an interview, Asim along with Coke Studio sensation Momina Mustehsan was asked what comes to mind upon hearing Hadiqa Kiani's name to which Momina's quick reaction was: 'Legend’.

However, Azhar was quick to reply, saying: "Legend is too big of a word for me. The standards for a legend are too high.”

He continued: “Someone with a stature of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan who has influenced people can be called a legend.”

Momina reply to Azhar's statement was, “What would you lose by giving someone the respect? Hadiqa must have set trends at her own level,” which was agreed upon by Azhar.”

After the statement people started criticizing Asim Azhar on social media for his remarks about the Boohey Barian singer. Asim took to twitter to justify his earlier statement and wrote, “I feel like my words have been put out of proportion and certain media outlets are cashing in on it. I said what I said because the word ‘legend’ for me is too big.”

He continued: “When I think of the word ‘legend’, names like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab, Abida Parveen Jee etc. come to mind… only because of the amount of revolution their music and art has brought through decades.”

He further stated, “With that being said, Hadiqa Kiani jee is nothing short of an icon herself – not only for women, but for all artists and art lovers. In fact, she’s definitely on her way to become a legend in my eyes.” The singer concluded his message saying, “Even though I myself am no one to put my opinion regarding this publicly, without being asked, but I feel like it was important because of the amount of people who follow and idolise us.

I would never encourage disrespecting anybody and specially your seniors. P.S. dupatta mera malmal ka was and is my jam!”