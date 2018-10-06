Share:

ISLAMABAD - Bhutto Cricket Academy U-13 team thrashed Islamabad Club U-13 by 8 wickets in a friendly cricket match here at Islamabad Club ground Friday.

Batting first, Islamabad Club were bowled out for 132 in 16 overs with M scoring 39, Haider 25 and Ahmad Taj 22. Hasnain took 2-2, Shaaf Zahoor 2-6 and Abdullah 2-10. Chasing the target of 133 runs, Bhutto Academy reached home in 13.2 overs losing just 2 wickets. Shahmeer Nisar slammed unbeaten 61 while Hasnain made 30 and Zamin Abbas 26. Shahmeer was named player of the match.

Bhutto Cricket Academy chairman Chaudhry Ajmal Sabir graced the occasion as chief guest and awarded Rs 5000 cash for man of the match and a dinner for the entire winning team and management. BCA chief organiser Ch Wasif Bajwa, CDA Sports and Culture Wing Assistant Director Ch Shahzad Yasin and BCA head coach Nisar Khan were also present on the occasion.