Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ben Affleck has broken his silence on his rehab stay, after completing a 40 day treatment programme, as he took the time to thank his loved ones and fans for their ongoing support.

Ben Affleck has broken his silence on his rehab stay, after completing a 40 day treatment programme.

The 46-year-old actor admitted himself into rehab for his alcohol addiction on August 22 - after having previously spent time in a treatment centre in 2001 and 2017 - and after finishing his programme earlier this week, he has now released a statement thanking his loved ones and his fans for their ongoing support.

Posting on Instagram, the 'Justice League' star wrote: ''This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care.

''The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.

''Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.

''With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.''

Ben was encouraged to enter rehab by his estranged wife Jennifer Garner, in order to help him continue to be the ''best father he can be'' to their brood, Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six.