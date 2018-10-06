Share:

The Punjab University College of Pharmacy on Friday established Nanotechnology Advanced Biopharmaceuticals and Tissue Engineering Centre (NAB&TEC). Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof Dr Khalid Hussain, College Principal Prof Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhari, focal person Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Danish and senior faculty members were present on the occasion of inaugural ceremony at College of Pharmacy here. Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Danish has set this Laboratory, which would be used for research on the latest areas like tissue engineering and nanotechnology and would benefit the students at Punjab University College of Pharmacy, community and ultimately the country. The VC also inaugurated two lecture theatres, which have been renovated and equipped with the modern lecturing tools. The VC appreciated the college authorities for the work.