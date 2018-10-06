Share:

ISLAMABAD - The committee constituted to deliberate on the devolution of Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) will send recommendations to Council of Common Interests next week.

“The committee after meeting with the representative of provinces has almost prepared recommendations to send to the CCI,” said Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza while talking to The Nation. The CCI, on the recommendations of the committee, will make its final decision on the devolution of Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) in consultation with provinces.

“Now, it is up to the CCI to make final decision on the report compiled by the committee, as Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised constitution of the committee to make recommendations,” she added.

The incumbent government in its first CCI’s meeting constituted a committee under Minister for Inter-Provincial Dr Fehmida Mirza coordination to formulate recommendations on devolution of Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) to the provinces.