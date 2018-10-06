Share:

LAHORE - Both the matches played in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) ended in draw at the Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan.

According to PFF spokesman on Friday, SNGPL held KRL 1-1 in a hard-fought battle in the first match of the day. Strong KRL side started positively against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and kept attacking regularly but the defenders were solid until 30th minute when KRL’s Iftikhar Ali Khan quickly netted the ball to make it 1-0.

KRL tackled the first half counter attacks as well but SNGPL responded aggressively in the second half and Samad Khan equalised in the 54th minute. After that, good moves were made by both the sides but none of them could score the decider and the match ended in 1-1 draw.

The second match of the day between Muslim FC (Chaman) and PCAA ended in goalless draw.

Muslim FC (Chaman) had most of the possession but was held to a 0-0 draw by PCAA. Muslim FC kept struggling to create chances. PCAA also could not break the deadlock due to poor finish and the match ended goalless.