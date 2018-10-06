Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) was providing modern digital and branch-less banking facility to the holders of Pensioners’ Benefit Account and Bahbood Savings certificates. The CDNS has evolved its system to provide account opening facility to the pensioners through E- banking so that they could withdraw their money without visiting the banks, senior official of CDNS told APP here Thursday. He said, “We give the facility of Complaint Resolution System to pensioners for smooth transactions”. Replying to a question, he said the government has also approved Rs 79.396 million for another important project related to automation of Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), Phase-II. The total cost of the project had been estimated at Rs 879.8 million, out of which Rs 202.106 was earmarked during the current fiscal year, he added. He said the CDNS has attained an international recognition for Best Financial Inclusion Pakistan-2018 award by the International financial institutions.

The official said that international finance awards recognized industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform. He said that CDNS was declared winner by CFI Co magazine for Best Financial Inclusion, 2017 as well.

This is an acknowledgment of the joint efforts of Finance Division and CDNS for its hard-work over the years towards achieving the financial inclusion and extending social security net to the vulnerable segments of the society.

Former Professor Shazia Naqvi said that she is satisfied with the services providing by CDNS for pensioners. She said that as compared with other banks and financial institutions CDNS has given facilities according to the international standards for smooth transactions.