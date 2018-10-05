Share:

HAFIZABAD-The anti-encroachment drive has flopped here mainly due to the slackness of traffic police, officials of civic body and connivance of public representatives.

The drive was launched by the local administration has flopped in Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi, Kaleke Mandi and other towns of the district. Not even a single temporary or permanent encroachment has so far been removed. However, the encroachment has been further multiplied during this week.

Meanwhile, District Administration said the special task force has so far retrieved 890 kanals of state land worth millions of rupees from scores of influential land grabbers. DC Adnan Arshad Aulakh has directed the Task Force headed by ACs of Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian to continue campaign against land grabbers and retrieve all the State land from them.

He has also directed the ACs of Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian, traffic police and MC officials to start demolishing illegal 'tharas' and sunshades constructed in front of the shops and remove encroachments from different intersections for ensuring smooth flow of traffic. He also directed the Chief Officer MC Hafizabad to improve sanitary conditions in the city.

The DC has also ordered legal action against the unauthorised housing societies and improve the functioning of Computerised Land Record Centers at Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian.

OFFICIAL THRASHES BIKERS

A villager, his mother and sister were injured when their bike was hit by an official vehicle of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance driven by driver Muhammad Saqib near the General Bus Stand.

Instead of expressing his regret or to apologise, the driver allegedly slapped Ghulam Murtaza and his mother. However, some passersby protested against the highhandedness of the driver and overpowered him.

The driver, however, managed his good escape. Victim Ghulam Murtaza has got the medico-legal report from the Trauma Centre and reported the incident to the police which failed to ensure any action against the driver.

The district police have rounded up 392 criminals including 126 proclaimed offender and recovered stolen articles worth Rs. 52,00,000/- from them during September.

According to DPO, Saifullah Khan, the police have arrested 126 POs, 208 court deserters and 58 burglars/dacoits during the last month. He said that the police have also arrested 48 anti-social elements and have seized two carbines, 16 shotguns, 6 riffles, 22 pistols, 1 revolver and 141 rounds of ammunition from them.

Moreover, 73 drug peddlers were arrested during the said month and 140 grams heroin, 13 kgs chars, 459 litres liquor from their possession. Furthermore, the police have also smashed four working stills and have seized raw liquor and distilling operates from their possession.