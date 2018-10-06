Share:

Additional IG (Operations) Sajjad Hassan Manj Friday distributed cash prizes to officials for performing well during election duties. He was addressing a ceremony, arranged here in the honour of officers and officials of Central Control Room and Operations Branch, who performed their duties efficiently during Election 2018. He also directed all officers to remain alert during the upcoming by-election and chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain to avoid any untoward incident. AIG operations Imran Mehmood and SP Control Room Rehana Kausar were present at the event.