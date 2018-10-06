Share:

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid pledged to improve service delivery at public sector hospitals. Addressing International Medical Conference as chief guest at College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) on Friday, she praised the institution for promoting research and quality education. CPSP PresidentProf Zaffarullah chaired the conference that was attended by delegations from China, Turkey, Canada, Nepal and Sri Lanka. KEMC VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal presented the welcome address. The minister recalled memories when she was doing fellowship in gynecology from the same college. “CPSP has gained international fame thanks to its quality education and high standards”, she said, adding free of cost training sessions for consultants would help improve service delivery. She expressed hope that professionals would learn from the expertise of renowned professors participating in the conference.