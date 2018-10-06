Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday closed down 51 quackery centres during crackdown against illegal businesses in different cities. According to details, the PHC teams visited 214 treatment centres in nine cities, which included 28 in Kasur and 25 in Bahawalpur, while 23 each in rest of the cities. Out of the visited outlets as per census, at 71 premises, other businesses had been started. Among the closed centres, 15 were in Gujranwala, Faisalabad 7, 5 each in Multan and Sargodha, 4 each in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Kasur and Sheikhupura, and three in Lahore.