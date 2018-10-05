Share:

OKARA: The CTD arrested a suspected terrorist and recovered weapons, suicide jacket, and other explosives from him here the other day. According to the CTD, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Waqas, entered Pakistan from Afghanistan sometime ago. He resided at Gujrat to initiate his terror activities. The other day, when he was reconnoitring around the University of Okara along GT Road, he was arrested by the CTD and other security agencies. They also recovered explosives from him. Initial investigation revealed that the accused was planning to spread terror in Okara and Renala Khurd.