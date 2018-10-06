Share:

ISLAMABAD - Representatives of international donors on Friday assured the Election Commission of Pakistan of cooperation of their countries and organisations about ECP’s strategic plan for (2019-2023) and next local bodies' elections.

This assurance came during the Donor Steering Committee chaired by ECP Secretary here at Commission’s head office.

United Nations Development Programme, Department for International Development, USAID, UKAID, and Japanese and Canadian embassies attended the meeting. The issues regarding cooperation of donors in general elections 2018, post-election scenario, third strategic plan of ECP (2019-2023) and local bodies' elections were reviewed at the meeting.