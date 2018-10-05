Share:

SIALKOT-Senior experts of UNIDO and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) have stressed the surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters to focus on adopting advanced international marketing methods for easy access to international markets. They said that UNIDO has been striving hard for market driven development of the surgical instruments manufacturing industry.

Addressing the participants of the concluding session of a training workshops on "Export Marketing Plan Development" held here, UNIDO and PSIC experts said that new international marketing methods could help flourish the surgical industry, saying that the surgical exporters must focus on exploring and capturing international markets for export of traditional and non-traditional products, underlining that diversification and value addition of the surgical instruments could also boost its demand in the international market.

They pointed out that up-gradation of Sialkot's more than a century old surgical industry has now become vital for flourishing the industry and reorganising it on modern lines through the provision of direly skilled labour and adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies to meet the global trade challenges.

The UNIDO experts also focused on capacity-building of the surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters under the supervision of UNIDO's foreign experts, having sound experience in market intelligence and export marketing, saying that the cluster companies and business development service providers on export marketing should also come forward in this regard.

The participants were told that UNIDO) held this largely attended training workshop under its "Cluster Development Initiative (CDI)" Project being implemented by UNIDO and PSIC under the framework of the Punjab jobs and competitiveness programme.

The participants were further informed that surgical cluster is one of the four selected industrial clusters under the CDI project where UNIDO's cluster development methodology is being implemented.

In this connection, subsequent to thorough consultation and diagnostic of the surgical cluster "Market intelligence and export marketing" has been identified as one of the key challenging areas impeding export led growth of surgical instruments cluster of Sialkot.

To overcome this barrier and build capacity of the cluster companies on contemporary marketing management techniques, the UNIDO and PSIC are now implementing "market driven development of surgical cluster Sialkot" intervention under the CDI project. Sialkot-based as many as 55 surgical instruments manufacturing and exporting companies participated in the training workshop.

Group Leader Jahangir Bajwa, Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Khalilur Rehman, Fazalur Rehman (Project Director, CDI) and Badarul Islam (National Project Coordinator, UNIDO), on this occasion, emphasized the surgical cluster companies to gain maximum knowledge and benefit from the international experts to develop their export market related capabilities through this project to better compete in the global market.