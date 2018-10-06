Share:

LAHORE:- An accountability court on Friday handed over former senator Ammar Gulzar, owner of Pak-Arab Housing Society, to NAB on 10-day physical remand in plots fraud case. Earlier, the NAB officials produced Ammar Gulzar before Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan and submitted that the accused committed fraud and had sold files to people more than available plots in the second phase of his society. They requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation.–APP

At this, the court handed over the accused to NAB on a 10-day physical remand and directed for his production on expiry of the remand term.