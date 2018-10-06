Share:

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have busted four gangs of street criminals, dacoits involved in looting hitch-hikers and other criminal activities during the last four days besides recovery of weapons and narcotics from them.

According to the available data, a team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Hussain Lasi including ASI Akram Ranjha arrested Irfan Alias Bigona, Khalid and Ayaz for having one 30 bore pistol each and ammunition from them. These persons confessed to snatch cash, ATM cards and other valuables from a person Sami Ullah on August 13, 2018 while they admitted to be involved in several other incidents.

Another team under supervision of DSP CIA Muhammad Hussain Lasi including Assistant-Sub-Inspector Sir Gul Khan and others chased a bike and succeeded to overpower three motorcyclists near Social Security Hospital. They have been identified as Israr, Irfan and Rizwan Alias Taji. Police team recovered a 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from them and a motorbike found snatched from the area of New Town Rawalpindi.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed to snatch cash and mobile phone from a person namely Gulzar near Carriage Factory, IJP Road on August 2, 2018 and later murdering one of their friend Shehr Gul Khan while distributing the looted amount in area of Shamas Colony police station.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rasheed Ahmed from Sabzi Mandi police arrested Gohar, Sheheryar and Abdil who used to give lift to the people on their vehicle (STN-8200) and later looted them. Police have impounded their vehicle and efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices. A team of Tarnol police station headed by ASI Aamir Abbas arrested three accused namely Asif, Zeeshan and Baber involved in various cases of bike lifting in Tarnol police stations and also recovered a stolen bike (RIL-8338) from them. Sub-Inspector Haji Ghulam Shabbir and ASI Farhaid Ali from Shalimar police arrested two accused namely Muhammad Shehr Yar and Junaid Khan and recovered two stolen bikes from them.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Afzad and ASI Zohar Khan from Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) police arrested Muhammad-Ullah, Rafique and recovered two stolen vehicles from their possession. Inspector Muhammad Riaz Wajih from Homicide Unit arrested three culprits namely Muhammad Khan son of Farooz Din, Muhammad Waqas son of Muhammad Khan and Waqar Ahmed son of Muhammad Khan resident of Itfaq Town Islamabad involved in murder case committed in area of Ramana police station.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf from Golra police arrested Salah-Uddin for supplying drugs at educational institutions and recovered 120 gram hashish and 10 gram ice. Another accused Mir Wali was also held for having 250 gram heroin. CIA police team also arrested Sunil Masish resident of France Colony sector F-7/4 for having 55 wine bottles.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. SSP Islamabad Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari has appreciated this overall performance and directed all SDPOs and SHOs to intensify efforts against criminal elements.–APP