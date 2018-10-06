Share:

LAHORE - Getz Pharma in partnership with Augment Care Friday launched the first-of-its-kind paper-less “Green Clinic”. The announcement in this regard was made by Khalid Mahmood, managing director and CEO Getz Pharma, at a signing ceremony. Chief guest, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid also lauded the initiative and said that the health sector in Pakistan has been struggling for many years. “In Pakistan health delivery system is run by both state and non-state authorities and many efforts have been made to improve the health system but still it is not encouraging. If small amounts of data from many patients are linked up and pooled, researchers and doctors can look for patterns in the data, helping them develop new ways of predicting or diagnosing illness, and identify ways to improve clinical care”. “It is high time we as a nation take responsibility to reduce our usage of paper. Industries all over the world are going paperless and it is a great step which Getz Pharma and AugmentCare have taken in this regard”, she added.

The project aims to bring an eco-friendly solution for healthcare in the country but will also provide patient data on one shareable platform, reduce the risk of prescription error and make the registration process more efficient.