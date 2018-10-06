Share:

LAHORE - A teen girl was found hanged at a house in Samanabad police precincts on early Friday, rescuers said. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Laiba Ali, a resident of Nadeem Shaheed Road. The family told the police that Laiba ended her life by hanging herself with the ceiling fan. “She took the extreme step over a domestic dispute” the police was reported.

According to her family, Laiba died on way to hospital. The police say they were investigating the death.

Stepson arrested in architect’s killing

Investigation police have detained a man in connection with the killing of a renowned architect who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in Wapda Town on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified by police as Omar Mukhtar, the stepson of 60-year-old Amjad Mukhtar. The police also registered a murder case against the accused on the complaint of second wife of the deceased. Amjad Mukhtar, the architect of Bab-e-Pakistan, was found dead in his bedroom on Wednesday evening. The complainant told the police that Omar visited the house and had a breakfast with his stepfather who died hours later.

A police investigator confirmed the arrest and said that they were investigating the death keeping in mind different aspects of the incident. Further investigation was underway.