KARACHI - The unpaid staff Sindh Government Children Hospital (SGCH), North Karachi on Friday staged a protest and boycotted OPDs for two hours for release of funds for their salaries.

More than 350 employees including doctors, paramedical staff, nurses and other administrative officials who are working under the Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI), a non-governmental organisation at Children Hospital North Karachi has been deprived salaries by last two months as the Sindh Health Department has not released budget for this health facility.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with like save child save life, we want justice, release funds, doctors and medical staff are humans and others. The protesters said the staff of Sindh second largest children hospital has been facing financial crises since last two months as they are deprived salaries.

The protesting doctors and support staff said they have been deprived their salaries since two months and they were facing financial crises as they are unable to feed their dependents, pay for the education of their children and pay house rents. The children of employees were facing expulsion from educational institutes.

The protesters demanded of the authorities concerned of Sindh government to release funds of hospital on urgent basis to run affairs of children hospital smoothly. The protesters have ended their protest demonstration and boycott of duties after two hour boycott of duties.

The protest demonstration and boycotts of staff have badly affected patient care at Sindh Government Child Hospital. The large number of patients who come from Karachi and other parts of Sindh province faced hardship due to protest of staff.