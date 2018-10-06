Share:

Islamabad - Country’s first multi specialty health congress and expo held on Friday aimed at creating opportunities for healthcare professionals, and searching ways for networking and investment opportunities for stakeholders, Friday.

The expo titled “International Health Expo” was inaugurated at Pak China Friendship Center. The Expo has a slogan “Awareness, Edutainment, Networking”.

The expo aims at creating edutainment opportunities for Health Care Professionals, Networking & Investment opportunities for Stakeholders and awareness opportunities for the Public at Large.

International Health Expo has been termed as the first ever and largest health industry focused expo where professionals, practitioners, manufacturers, exporters, service providers, regulators and other stakeholders are participating between 05th and 07th October. Expo is enthusiastically welcomed by Foreign Delegates and Commercial Attaches of Embassies.

It embraces meaningful and result oriented activities including Conferences and Seminars on Newest Research and Challenges in Health Industry, Free Screening Camps and Awareness Sessions for general public on various health topics.

The expo also included Exhibitions, Musical Night, Gala Dinner and other Fun activities for participants and general public.

Addressing at the occasion Chief Guest of International Health Expo, Mr. Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination appreciated the organizing Committee of International Health Expo. Mr. Kiani highlighted the policy of government in uplifting the health sector of Pakistan. He assured his full support to create collateral relations among the health sector of Pakistan and foreign countries.

Minister urged the need to increase exports of pharmaceutical and surgical items from Pakistan. Chief Guest also congratulated students of FMDC and their supervisor Dr. Jawad Faisal in creating a milestone in history in attempting Guinness World Record of Most people getting their blood sugar checked through gluco-meter.

He also insisted on need for increasing student exchange programs from and to Pakistan.

Before the address of Chief Guest, Dr. Prof. Muhammad Ajmal Chairman Steering Committee International Health Expo explained the aims and objectives of the Expo and expressed his belief that the Expo will contribute significantly towards brining improvements in Health sector of Pakistan and its positive implications will go a long mile.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by a large number of prominent and renowned health societies, exhibitors, regulators, media and medical students. The participants and attendees expressed their high hopes and prayers for success of International Health Expo and appreciated the initiative.