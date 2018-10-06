Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said the government had created investment-friendly environment in the province. Expressing his views while talking to a delegation of Uber transport company at his office here, he said that all possible facilities were being provided to local and foreign investors whereas solid steps had also been taken for protection of their investment. He said that share of Punjab in the GDP was 60pc and it was agenda of the government to make the province as a hub of trade, economic and business activities, adding that investment friendly atmosphere was created in the province for this purpose. "We welcome the investment and business activities of Uber company in Punjab and we provide full support to the company for enhancing its business activities in the province," he said. The provincial minister said the Punjab govt was following the vision of PM Imran Khan and all resources were being utilised to provide education, health, transport and other basic amenities to the people.

He said that local and foreign investors were expressing keen interest in investment in different sectors in the province and one-window operation was being launched in Punjab Investment Board which provided all facilities to investors under one umbrella.

The head of the delegation of Uber company apprised the problems being faced by the company. The delegation was headed by Chief Business Officer International Brooks Entvistle, while Uber Country Head Arshad Hassan and GM Lahore Saifi Shah were also present.