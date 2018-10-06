It’s pre-poll rigging: PPP

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khurshid Shah Friday said that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser should have been approached before arresting opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement, Shah said the opposition leader had been arrested just ahead of the by-elections. “This is the first time since 1985 that an opposition leader has been arrested. And the arrest ahead of by-elections is a hint towards pre-poll rigging,” he said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has cautiously reacted to arrest of Shehbaz Sharif saying arrest of the Leader of the Opposition will not send a good impression about the country at the international level. However, he said, he has yet to know what actually is the case against Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif over alleged embezzlement in Ashiana Housing Scheme. The reports regarding Shehbaz Sharif’s arrested were confirmed by Punjab Information Minister Fiaz-ul-Hassan Chohan. Shah said the PPP would come up with a strategy after consultations but alleged the PTI-led government of revenge tactics.

Meanwhile yesterday, addressing a news conference here along with Nazir Dhoki and Hafiz Naeem, PPP leader Saeed Ghani said that Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest will influence the by-elections.

Ghani said the PTI government was imposed in the provinces and the centre. “They have failed to live up to the expectations of the people,” he said.

He said there should not be two justice systems in the country. “Only the PPP people should not be victimized. The PTI should shun double standards and implement the rule of law,” he contended.

Ghani said Prime Minister Imran Khan had become a burden for the country.

He said that the PTI government did not have the skills required to run a state. He reminded the Prime Minister to be ready and prepared for criticism as these matters cannot be let go of easily. “The PTI government should own up to its mistakes and be responsible, running a country isn’t a child's play,” he said.

The PPP leader said the government had failed to justify former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s arrest. -

To a question, Ghani said the Federal Investigation Agency should tell the nation how billions of rupees were recovered from a vendor’s account.

The government has become a laughing stock. “The daily U-turns have exposed the government. They are damaging the image of the system,” he maintained.

Ghani said the PPP-led Sindh government was performing better than any provincial government in the country.

It’s pre-poll rigging: PPP