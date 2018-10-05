Share:

LAHORE-A six-day festival titled ‘Khyber Week’ kicked off at Pearl Continental Hotel here on Friday.

The festival featured food stalls, live music and fun activities for children, among other attractions for families.

The chief guest of the festival was Mian Muhammad Aslam, Punjab Minister for Commerce. On the occasion, the minister said that events such as this festival can help bring fading heritage back to life.

Food lovers and patriotic citizens of Lahore enjoyed an array of flavours and live performances of musicians playing the rubab, sitaar and other instruments.

PC Marketing head Sasha Ziadi said, “The purpose of the event was to present culture, tradition and music to the people of the city and show the rest of the world that KP is peaceful, vibrant and culturally diverse. The amazing turnout of people from the city showed that locals were enthusiastic about food, culture and traditions and wanted such events to be more organised.”

PC General Manager Zulfiqar Malik said, “We feel privileged and excited to give everyone an opportunity to explore the exquisite cuisine of KP. The guests will enjoy the diverse array of dishes including Chapli Kabab, BBQ and Kabuli Pulao. This festival presents the culture and cuisines of our country, portraying authentic rituals and giving the world a message of peace and festivity.”