WAZIRABAD-The Health Department has failed to post any anaesthetist at Wazirabad Institution of Cardiology [WIC] which has caused suspension of surgeries in the hospital.

It has been learnt that after the retirement of Cardiac Surgeon Prof Dr Abdul Waheed, the only anaesthetist, on general duty from Punjab Institute of Cardiology [PIC], has stopped attending the WIC operation theatre. The health secretary, with the cooperation of PIC, appointed three anaesthetists at the WIC, but only one of them could join the duty who himself had to undergo an operation twice and went on leave. Now, heart surgery in the WIC is suspended.

The WIC is a well equipped Cardiology Hospital in thickly populated Gujranwala Division and situated on an approachable point in the centre of almost seven congested districts of the division including Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, and Jhelum, accommodate more than one million people. The WIC comprises 100 beds and have a suitable atmosphere for heart patients, but heart surgeries at the hospital have suspended due to absence of an anaesthetist. The patients, however, can get prescriptions at the OPD. People demand that the Health Department post at least two anaesthetists at the WIC to make it functional round the clock.