Lahore General Hospital administration has barred all representatives of pharmaceutical companies from entering the Emergency Department of the hospital. According to a press release issued on Friday, the step had been taken to provide full attention to patients, especially in Emergency where most people are brought in a critical condition. Moreover, the hospital management has also put a ban on pharmaceutical companies representatives to enter the outdoor patients department (OPD) of the hospital before 1pm. Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Professor Mohammad Tayyab and Medical Superintendent of LGH Dr Mahmud Salahuddin said the instructions would be strictly followed and if any violation occurred, the DMS on duty would be responsible.