Share:

KARACHI - A money laundering case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain and others will be shifted to Islamabad.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing a money laundering case against MQM founder Altaf Hussain and others wherein an official of federal investigation agency FIA appeared before the court and informed that the federal government has decided to shift the money laundry case to Islamabad’s court. The court was also informed that the interior ministry has also issued a notification in this regard.

The ATC judge sought a copy of the notification and remarked that the matter regarding conducted the trail of the case in Islamabad to be decided later after examining the legal status of the notification.

The FIA officials have also claimed that solid evidences regarding money laundering against MQM leaders have been gathered. “The suspects, involved in money laundry, have not been traced due to lack of evidences and none co-operation from the UK based firm” said the FIA official, adding that now there are enough evidences have been received and those were enough to prove money laundry charges.

Earlier, the FIA had stated that the services of a British legal firm had been hired and it was gathering evidence against the accused and also to contest the case against Hussain and others charged with money-laundering.

The FIA had also provided the details of as many as 69 bank accounts are said to have been gathered in connection with the investigations. The bank transactions’ record has also been demanded of the British government through the foreign ministry of Pakistan.

Besides, other countries’ governments were also being contracted for gathering information against the accused. According to the Federal Investigation Agency, the huge funds gathered in the name of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF), the party’s charity wing, were misused and spent on terrorist activities, purchase of illegal arms and killings.

The FIA official has informed the court that a British firm has been assigned to probe the money laundry that has initiated its job and visited the country, the British investigating team has succeeded to collect evidences.

The FIA had submitted an interim charge-sheet against MQM founder, accusing him of terror financing and money laundering. MQM leaders were booked in the last year on the complaint of UK-based businessman Sarfaraz Merchant. The FIA had named MQM’s Senator Babar Ghauri, Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail, Khawaja Rehan and Senator Ahmed Ali as co-accused.