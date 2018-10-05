Share:

SIALKOT-A married woman was gang raped by her paramour along with his three accomplices after calling her for "marriage" to a local dera in village Ghueinki-Motra, Daska tehsil here on Friday.

Village Bara Pind-Zafarwal based married woman Tahira Bibi,24, mother of two minor children, told the local police that her husband Muhammad Ramzan often used to torture her over domestic disputes due to which she had developed illicit relations with Irfan, a resident of Multan.

She said that her paramour Irfan had assured to get her rid of her husband and marry her to live a comfortable life. She informed that Irfan called her for their marriage to the dera of Irfan's friend Aadil Khan at village Ghueinki-Motra, Daska tehsil here.

She said that first her paramour Irfan raped her in the night, asking her that he will marry her next day. After this, Irfan's three accomplices identified as Allah Rakha, Khudayar and Aadil Khan gang raped her and fled away.

On her report, the Motra Police have registered a case (548/2018) under section 376 PPC against the accused with no arrest in this regard.

MINOR SEXUALLY ASSAULTED

In another incident, local widow Asia Bibi's 6-year-old minor son Muhammad Imran was criminally assaulted by accused Ilyas in village Raajokey, Daska tehsil here.

According to police, accused took the minor to nearby havelli where he molested him. On listening to alarms raised by the minor, some people gathered there, forcing the accused flee the scene. The affected minor was shifted to Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition. The Daska Saddr Police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.