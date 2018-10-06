Share:

Islamabad - Employees of the National Assembly Secretariat have contributed Rs1.912,970 million in the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan fund for construction of Diamer, Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

According to National Assembly Secretariat, the employees from Grade 1 to 15 have contributed their one day’s salary whereas Employees from Grade 16 to 22 contributed their two days salary.

The Employees of the Grade 1 to 15 have contributed Rs0.483,017 million, while Grade 16 to 22 have contributed Rs1.429,953 million in the Dams Fund.

The staff made this contributed voluntarily for great national cause.