Share:

COX’S BAZAR:- Nashra Sandhu and Nida Dar led Pakistan to a series-clinching seven-wicket win. The spin duo proved too much for Bangladesh, sharing four wickets while giving away just 32 runs in their combined eight overs. Pakistan reached the target in 18.1 overs. Nahida Khan made 33 off 40 balls with three fours while captain Javeria Khan finished unbeaten on 31 off 37 balls. Legspinners Rumana Ahmed and Fahima took a wicket each for Bangladesh. Pakistan women 85-3 (Nahida 33, Javeria 31*) beat Bangladesh women 81-8 (Nashra 2-16, Nida 2-16) by seven wickets.