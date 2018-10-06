Share:

Islamabad - Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani said that National Essential Medicine List-2018 will be implemented in all provinces across the country, for the benefit of the patients.

He said that National Essential Medicine List (NEML) is an important element of National Health system policies and practices and has proven to be a useful tool to help country in selecting safe, good quality, and affordable medicines.

He said this while addressing the formal ceremony for dissemination of standardized list for essential medicine and launching of its mobile application. Minister emphasized on the availability and access of essential medicine for common people in the country.

Minister said access to Essential Medicines is part of right to health and important tool to provide access of quality medicines to the people of Pakistan. Cost effectiveness is an important concern for the poor masses.

Chief Executive Officer, DRAP Dr. Sheikh Akhter Hussain said on this occasion that NEML-2018 has been standardized in line with WHO Essential Model List 2017.

The list of essential medicines is aimed at satisfying the primary healthcare needs of the population.

It will provide guidelines to Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Centres (RHCs), and Tertiary Care Hospitals for selection of essential medicine. National Essential Medicine List NEML, 2018 is a commitment of the Government of Pakistan to ensure cost-effective ways to deliver equitable access to affordable medicines that are safe, effective, and are aimed at improving the quality of patient care as well as clinical decision making.

Addressing on the occasion, Mr. Jerry Bisson, Mission Director USAID, Pakistan stated that the National Essential Medicines List 2018 would enable policy makers and service providers to ensure adequate supply of quality medicines across the healthcare continuum and would be instrumental in addressing the priority health problems of Pakistan. Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Country Director, GHSC-PSM project, highlighted the USAID supply chain support to the Government of Pakistan and its impact on mother and child health in Pakistan.

The event was attended by the CEO, DRAP, Dr. Sheikh Akhter Husain, USAID Mission Director, Mr. Jerry Bisson, CEO Pakistan Society of Health System Pharmacist, WHO country Head, Dr. Nima Saeed Abed and representatives from international and national health partner organizations.