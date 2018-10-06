Share:

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), district administration and other departments, will observe National Resilience Day on Oct 8 and International Day for Disaster Reduction on Oct 13 across the province. This year National Resilience Day will be commemorated under the theme "Tayyar Pakistan" that is aimed at creating awareness by spreading the message of resilience building, preparedness while highlighting anticipated hazards, threats and possible measures for reducing impact of such risks. The overall theme of the International Day for Disaster Reduction (IDDR) 2018 is reducing the economic loss of disasters which is target (c) of the Sendai Framework. In this regard, Director General (DG) PDMA Rashid Ahmad Khan chaired a meeting at the Committee Room of PDMA Punjab which was attended by all stakeholders to finalise arrangements with respect to different activities, roles and responsibilities to observe National Resilience Day and International Day for Disaster Reduction. The DG PDMA said that PDMA Punjab had directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to celebrate the "National Resilience Day" and "International Day for Disaster Reduction" in their respective divisions and districts by holding different public awareness activities in order to create awareness among the general public.