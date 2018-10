Share:

The National Highways & Motorway Police Central Zone personnel have reunited a seven-year-old child with his family. During routine patrolling, officials of Motorway Police found a child crying along the road. They took the child, Faraz son of Muhammad Ajmal, to beat 20 office of the Motorway Police, and started search for his family. Later on, the police were able to locate the father of the child and handed him over his son.