KASUR-District Police Officer Muntazir Mehdi said that the police would take stern action against the land grabbers . He ordered all the station house officers to go all out against those involved in grabbing others' lands.

He said that no one above the law, adding that those found guilty of land grabbing would bring to justice regardless of the position they held.

Meanwhile, a police constable was injured in a road accident occurred near Jumber Road. Head Constable Ahmed Nawaz and Constable M Tahir were patrolling in a police vehicle which was hit from the rear by another vehicle. Constable Tahir was injured and shifted to Phoolnagar Hospital for treatment. Saddr police were investigating.

On the other hand, citizens lost cash and other valuables to dacoits in two different incidents. In Mudke, an area of Kot Radha Kishan, six dacoits looted a poultry-laden van.

Near Malanwala Bypass, Pattoki, three dacoits intercepted a motorcyclist, Rafiq Kharal, and snatched Rs11,000 from him. Police registered a case.