Islamabad - Defence Secretary of Pakistan, Lt. Gen. (R) Ikram-ul-Haq, during his 4-day visit to Sri Lanka, met with the Chief of Defence Staff of Sri Lanka, Admiral R.C. Wijeygunaratne, Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy, Commander of Sri Lanka Army, Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe.

Comprehensive discussions were held during the meetings with the view to further broaden and deepen the strong bond of commitment and mutual understanding between the two countries.

as both sides are committed to work closely in all fields to boost cooperation and to promote peace in the region.

High Commissioner of Pakistan, Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat and military officials were also present during the meetings. –