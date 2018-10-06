Palestinian paramedics carry a wounded protester during clashes with Israeli forces east of Gaza city, along the Gaza-Israel border in the Gaza Strip
Palestinians carry a wounded protester during clashes with Israeli forces east of Gaza city, along the Gaza-Israel border in the Gaza Strip
Palestinians carry a wounded protester during clashes with Israeli forces east of Gaza city, along the Gaza-Israel border in the Gaza Strip
Palestinian paramedics carry a wounded protester during clashes with Israeli forces east of Gaza city, along the Gaza-Israel border in the Gaza Strip