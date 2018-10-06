Share:

KARACHI - Medical and welfare committee Chairman Dr SM Qaiser Sajjad said according to a research thousands of people died due to the failure of several body parts so it is our duty that we should save their lives by donating our several body organs after death.

Dr Sajjad said this on a Sheema Kirmani’s theatre play ‘Dil ki Awaz Suno’ was organised by medical and social welfare committee of Arts Council Karachi and Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Thursday.

He further said that in recent years the Arts Council Karachi has organised many awareness programmes to share the knowledge about health among the people and this play is also the part of this awareness programme.

The main theme of the play was to represent the value of organ donation as one person can save six lives at a time by donating the organs after death, he said.

The famous theatre director Sheema Kirmani stated that today we are living in the modern era and it is our duty to register ourselves in the organ donation programme. I am also the part of the programme, she further added. The houseful event was observed by large amount of audience who appreciated performance of Sheema Kirmani and her team and were allowed to ask questions regarding to the programme and for these questions famous doctors of Pakistan, Dr Ameer-ul-Haq, Dr Afzal Akhter, Dr Altaf Hashmi, Dr Anwar Naqvi and many others were asked to comment them.

For the registration scenario to donate organs stalls were also available.