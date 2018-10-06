Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far by the Housing Task Force on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government’s five million housing project and directed it to finalise the modalities for its launch.

Chairing a meeting on the “05 million Housing Project” of the PTI government here at the PM’s Office, he reiterated that the provision of five million housing especially to the low income groups and regularisation of Katchi Abadis (slums) was a priority of the present government.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Advisor to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood, Housing Minister for Punjab Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, senior government officials of the federal and provincial governments and others.

The prime minister said the five million housing project, besides addressing housing issues, would be a force multiplier in generating economic activities through the creation of jobs and providing a boost to allied sectors of construction and housing sector.

The meeting deliberated upon the modalities of launch of the initiative, the legislative framework for implementation of the project and the establishment of an apex body to serve as a one-window facility for ensuring an enabling environment. The meeting also discussed various financial models that could be followed to ensure maximum participation of the private sector on one hand and to ensure affordability of the housing facility for the low income groups, on the other.

Meanwhile yesterday, Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani met Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about his visits to Azerbaijan and Qatar.

He also invited the Prime Minister to attend as chief guest the upcoming meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly to be held in Gwadar and was likely to be attended by 40 countries. The Prime Minister accepted the invitation to attend the meeting of Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

