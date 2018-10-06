Share:

KARACHI - Former vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mohammad Haider Shah joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after a brief meeting with PTI Sindh General Secretary Haleem Adil Sheikh on Friday at Adil House in Karachi.

Shah said: “I admire PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s vision for the prosperity of Pakistan. That’s why I have decided to join PTI”. On the occasion PTI Sindh chapter leader appraised Haider Shah and hoped that he would play his role to accomplish Imran Khan‘ Ideology.

Later talking to the media, Haleem Adil Sheikh said: “Mohammad Haider Shah will contribute to the struggle of new Pakistan. He is confident for a better change and for the growth of Pakistan supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

He further said: “We will not spare any kind of corruption, Shahbaz Sharif’s arrest and prosecution will make him withdraw all his assets which he made by illegal and corrupt means”. He also addressed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by saying “Bilawal should have followed up the case of Shaheed Mohtarma Benzair Bhutto, like PPP did on the case of Ayaan Ali, the real culprit would have been behind the bars till now”. He concluded stating that “Time is changing and we have to pass legal law and order to prevent corruption in this country and to prosecute officials involved in corruption”.

Meanwhile, PTI Karachi Chapter Chief Khurram Sher Zaman temporarily suspended new joining in PTI. “All the party leaders and regional representatives of Karachi were advised not allow any kind of new addition in Karachi chapter till another order and follow these instruction strictly”.

On the other hand, internal party sources revealed that continuous addition in PTI Karachi Chapter panicked the party ranks as earlier political workers from various political parties had joined after the tremendous victory in the general election.

It is widely believed that after the general election various political parties’ workers contacted with former PTI Karachi Chief Firdous Shamim Naqvi with a desire to join PTI ranks and during a presser hundred numbers of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leaders and workers joined the party.

The new addition created alarming situation in the party ranks as old workers not only expressed concern over the decision of former Karachi chief but also staged protest following the new induction. An impression was public that the party is given save path to the other political parties’ workers to enter PTI ranks without any verification process and it was also alleged that PSP workers and leaders involved in various cases and criminal activities were added by Fridous Shamin Naqvi without consultation with party high-up’s.