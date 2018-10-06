Share:

wah cantt - In order to highlight the importance of cleanliness, POF Administration has arranged a “Cleanliness Week” in Wah Cantt and this campaign has started from 1st October ’2018. During this week, various steps are being taken for the improvement of cleanliness in residential areas as well as all production units of POF.

The staff of POF Sanitation Department and Wah Cantonment Board is taking part in this campaign. In order to create awareness among the society, a walk was also arranged in which students of various educational institutions of Wah Cantt participated.

The Walk commenced from Nursery and concluded at Jinnah Park. At the end of the Walk, the students cleaned the whole park and lifted the garbage. Addressing on this occasion,

Col Aamir Maqsood, Deputy Director Field Admin briefed the students about importance of cleanliness and advised them to play their role in improving the cleanliness of the area. Students of various educational institutions distributed pamphlets containing the importance of cleanliness in residential area. The purpose of this campaign was to highlight the necessity and importance of cleanliness among the citizens of all walks of life.