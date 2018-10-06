Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) has hired New Zealand’s professional women rugby coach Susan Dawson to coach Pakistan women rugby team.

According to PRU Service Manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah, Susan, who is former international rugby player from New Zealand and a coach of Auckland Women Premier Club, reached the city yesterday and joined the national women team camp. “The women team will leave for Brunei on October 18 to participate Asia Rugby Women 7s Trophy 2018, which will commence from October 20. The event will be participated by hosts Brunei, Guam, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippine, Uzbekistan and Pakistan,” he added.

PRU chairman Fawzi Khawaja has welcomed the foreign professional coach for women rugby saying this initiative has been taken for women rugby to train them well for the mega international events. “I hope the foreign coach will try her best to prepare Pakistani women well for the Asian and other international events.

“This is Pakistan women rugby team’s second international visit and Pakistan Rugby Union will keep on promoting women rugby across the country. We have many women rugby clubs and teams all over Punjab and I hope more women rugby talent will be unearthed and they will be provided with best facilities and coaching, so that they may represent the country in international events and win laurels for it globally,” he added.