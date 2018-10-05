Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Rachel Bilson has admitted that she always gets her clothes dirty looking after her three-year-old daughter Briar and she wants more affordable clothing for mothers that they ''actually want to buy''. Rachel Bilson wants more affordable fashion for mothers.The 37-year-old actress always gets her clothes dirty caring for her three-year-old daughter Briar, her child with former partner Hayden Christensen, and she says it's time that there were more clothing ranges for busy parents that they ''actually want to buy''.

In an interview with InStyle, she said: ''It's hugely important. Speaking from a mother's perspective, moms want to look cute, feel good, and be comfortable, but we know most things will get dirty.

''I'm always dirty, but I honestly spill stuff on myself without my daughter; that's a whole other thing. Every woman deserves to be able to buy what they want and feel good in what they're wearing.

''Just to be able to afford clothes you actually want to buy is huge, and everyone should be able to wear the things that they love.''

The 'O.C' star has returned to the world of acting for the first time since becoming a mother in her new ABC comedy series 'Take Two' which follows Sam Swift, a disgraced star attempting to rebuild her career after a public breakdown that is broadcast to the public and sends her to rehab.

On returning to work after becoming a mother, Rachel said: ''The show has been so much fun, and it was such a great experience. It was my first role back after having my daughter and that was new because being a mom is always first for me. I couldn't be more blessed by the people I work with, both behind and in front of the camera.

''It was a really fun show, and the character was so fun to play. I really hope I get to do it again. We had the best time.''