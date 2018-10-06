Share:

The Pakistan Railways Police have arrested two persons in two different cases of stealing of railway material and snatching of money from a passenger. According to the PR police spokesman on Friday, the police arrested Usman Ali of Hope Road, while stealing railway windows frames from Railway Yard Point 31 and registered a case against the culprit. Also one Rauf of Bahawalpur was arrested from Lahore Railway Station while snatching Rs20,000 from a passenger M Qasim of Lodhran. A case has been registered against the culprits and investigation is under way.