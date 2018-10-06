Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan No 3 ladies tennis player Mahin Aftab has vowed to make a strong comeback after getting recovered from her troubled right hand injury.

Mahin has been in Barcelona since July, where she has gone through three months training at her own expenses. She started full-fledged training at Tennis Academy Castell de fells Barcelona from August, but unfortunately, she got injured his left hand first, which recovered well and then injured his right hand. The doctors advised her complete rest from September 20 and now she has started recovering and is eager to excel at national and international level once again.

Talking to The Nation, 15-year-old Mahin, who single-handedly ensured Pakistan female team finished 7th in the Fed Cup, as she beat Sri Lankan No 1 ladies player, said: “I am highly fortunate to have parents, who are right behind me. They are supporting and financing me well just to help me fulfill my dream of playing in Grand Slam tournaments, ATP tours and also win laurels for my country. It is unfortunate in Pakistan that the sponsors are sponsoring only cricketers and never bother to help other athletes like me, who despite having huge potential and caliber to excel at international level and winning medals for the country.

“For the past three years, my father is not only helping me in training, but also sending me in Spain for training and for international tournaments. I have not played in Pakistan for last 8 months due to one after another injuries, but my first love is always Pakistan and I want to become the first ever Pakistani female to represent the country in Grand Slams and Olympics.

“If Pakistani female players are properly sponsored and provided with top class training abroad, they are capable enough to not only beat any given opponent but also can win international medals for their country. But unfortunately, we lack in facilities and international exposure. My parents are somehow managing to afford huge expenditures required to train abroad, but not many can afford such things.

“It is my humble request to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan, IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and apprised them of the problems being faced by tennis players. I am quite sure the PM and IPC Minister will help the PTF and allocate grant, which will enable the federation to acquire foreign coaches for tennis players and send us abroad for training purposes and take part in ATP events. Without having IUTF ranking points, we can’t think about chances of winning laurels at international stage,” she added.

About her sister’s tennis career, Mahin said: “My elder sister Alina is almost on verge of leaving tennis, as our parents can’t afford to sponsor both of us and it will be a huge injustice to not only Alina, but to Pakistan tennis as well. There is already acute shortage of ladies players in the country and if players like Alina will also quit the game, Pakistan tennis especially female tennis is bound to suffer.”

“I am producing good results internationally and never lost to any national player since long. But injury could not be nurtured better by me, due to which I had to take long break, otherwise, I could have easily be Pakistan No 1 by now. Anyhow, I am a fighter and I will bounce back and will start full-fledge training very soon,” Mahin concluded.