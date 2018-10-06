Share:

PESHAWAR - President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Faiz Mohammad has rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s decision of increasing gas prices by up to 143 percent and termed the decision a violation of article 158 of Pakistan Constitution.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan are producing 18%, 69% and 4% gas respectively and bringing sudden increase in gas prices was utter violation of laws of the this country. He added that due to this decision of the government, the business community of the country badly suffered which will ultimately increase the prices of daily commodities for common people.

He went on to say that due to unwise decision of the government the industrial sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already been suffered due to prolonged power outages and now the abrupt increase in the prices of gas, both for domestic and industrial sectors, will further increase price hike.

He said that prices of CNG sector increased by up to 40 percent which would cause increase in the transportation charges for supplying of goods. He said that gas was an important raw product for industry and increasing gas prices would stop the growth of manufacturing sector and would have direct impact on consumer.

He demanded of the government to withdraw decision of gas prices for gas producing provinces which is clear violation of the constitution.

He also suggested for taking the business community into confidence before taking any major decision regarding bringing hike in the prices of oil and gas.