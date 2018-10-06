Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that the seat of pro vice chancellor (VC) was being abolished in the public sector universities.

Talking to the vice chancellors from the engineering universities who called on Punjab Governor at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said that VCs would be empowered so that they could perform their administrative tasks in a better way.

Punjab Governor said search committees were being constituted to fill up the vacancies of VCs in the public sector universities, adding that separate research committees would be constituted for engineering, health, agriculture and general education universities. Sarwar said the government would utilise optimum resources to support engineering universities and promote a culture of research. Punjab Governor said merit would be ensured at any cost, adding that universities were the nucleus of technical development and scientific research. He said only those countries have attained glory which have spent maximum resources on education and research, adding that it was unfortunate that much was not spent on health and education in the country.

Punjab Governor asked Vice-Chancellors of public sector universities to convert to solar energy from electricity to fulfill their energy needs to save money and environment. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar called upon the universities’ heads to install water filtration plants at the university campuses to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the students, adding that rain water should also be preserved for agriculture, fish farming and other usage.Punjab Governor said he would soon visit universities across the province.

Later, VC Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah called on Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and presented a 2 million rupees donation cheque from the students and faculty for the Prime Minister’s Dam Fund.