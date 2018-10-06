Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Friday adopted a motion authorising Chairman Senate to nominate ten members of the Upper House for the special Parliamentary Committee to be constituted to probe alleged rigging in the general election held in July. The motion moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan authorised to nominate 50 per cent members each from treasury and the opposition benches.

The House further authorised the Chairman Senate to make changes in the nominations of members of Upper House in the said committee in consultation with leaders of the House and the Opposition as and when required.

The committee will examine and make recommendations to finalise Terms of Reference with regards to the allegation of rigging in General Election 2018, take further steps as mandated in TORs and submit report within agreed time. The committee which first formed by the National Assembly was opposed by the senators from the opposition benches pleading to include senators to make it a representative body of the parliament.

Chairman Senate promised to the members to take up the issue with the Speaker of the National Assembly to make it a representative body of the parliament by including members from the Senate as well.

Earlier during the Question Hour, the Senate was informed that oil prices in Pakistan are less in the region and the government is providing eight billion rupees subsidy on petroleum prices. Responding to a question during question hour, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan said per liter prices of petrol and diesel in India are 144.20 and 129.65 rupees, while their rates in Pakistan are 92.83 and 106.57 rupees per litter.

He said the government is trying to adjust petroleum prices in line with the international market. To another question, the Minister also assured to pay salaries to daily wages and contract employees working in Sui Northern Gas Pipelines.

Responding to a question Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that water storage capacity of Mangla dam has been increased by about three million acres feet.

The House will meet again on Monday at 3pm.