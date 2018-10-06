Share:

LAHORE - Ahmad Shehzad has been banned for four months effective from July 10, 2018 by PCB for violating the board’s anti-doping rules.

Shehzad was provisionally suspended and was issued a notice of charge by PCB on July 10, 2018 for the presence of a prohibited substance in his sample which was collected through an in-competition doping test during the Pakistan Cup 2018. Shehzad was charged with two anti-doping violations of the PCB anti-doping rules 2016.

The Test cricketer has accepted that he has committed the violations of the PCB rules, but had no intent to cheat or enhance his performance. Pursuant to a request from Shehzad, agreed sanctions under article 8.6 of the PCB rules have been reached.

A four month period of ineligibility, commencing from the date of his provisional suspension, i.e. 10th July 2018, has been imposed on Shehzad. Additionally, as a part of his rehabilitation process, he shall also deliver lectures on anti-doping to such audiences and at such places as the PCB may require. The public decision containing the detailed agreed sanctions will be uploaded on PCB’s official website.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani emphasised that PCB has a zero tolerance policy towards doping in cricket and hopes that in future cricketers will exercise utmost care to ensure that no Prohibited Substances enter their system.