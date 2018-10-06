Share:

ISLAMABAD - SSGCL thrashed PTV by an innings and 64 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four-Day 2018-19 pool B match here at Marghazar Ground on Friday.

PTV resumed their second innings at overnight score of 199-4 and were bowled out for 252. Zia-ul-Haq clinched 5-66 while Kashif Bhatti took 2-36 and M Irfan Junior 2-59.

In another Pool-B match at Pindi Stadium, Wapda outclassed ZTBL by 9 wickets. Wapda achieved the target of 107 losing one wicket. Earlier, ZTBL were bowled out for 229 in their second innings with Saad Ullah Ghauri hitting 58. Ehsan Adil captured 3-44, M Asif 2-42 and Sadaif Mehdi 2-43.

In pool A match at Diamond Ground, Fata need a miracle to avoid defeat against Islamabad Region. After follow-on, Fata lost 3 wickets for 49, still required another 119 runs to avoid innings defeat. Earlier, Fata resumed their first innings at overnight score of 67 for the loss of one wicket and were all out for 275.

At KRL Stadium, KRL beat HBL by 35 runs. HBL were bowled out for 157 with M Waqas scoring 32 and Ramiz Aziz 30. Sameen Gul grabbed 5-50, Yasir Ali 2-19 and Sadaf Hussain 2-34.