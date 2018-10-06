Share:

KARACHI - Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, vice chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) said Friday that role of teachers has become more responsible and responding in the present day, world as the fast developments occurring in every subject of life are creating new engines of knowledge and learning.

He said this while addressing a World Teachers’ Day ceremony organised by the SMIU at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium, SMIU.

He said that teachers must be familiar with that developments and transfer their latest knowledge and information towards their students.

Shaikh further said that teachers have remained agents of change in human society since centuries. Likewise, teachers of today’s digital era have more responsibilities to prepare younger generation keeping the challenges and demands of the day in their mind. “Our country and people will not move forward without modern and quality education,” he said and added that in this respect teachers have to play their positive role.

The vice chancellor also congratulated teachers’ community on their day and stressed upon students to respect them.

Prof Dr Zahid Ali Channar, dean faculty of Management, Business Administration and Commerce in his speech said that they were living in the period of knowledge based economy, where teachers are contributing more than others.

Prof Dr Syed Asif Ali, dean faculty of Information Technology said that the teaching profession is most respectable, now it depends upon teachers that how they maintain their dignity by their activities.

Earlier, faculty of SMIU Dr Syeda Rakhshanda Kaukab, Dr Hina Shehnaz, Shahid Obaid, Khushboo and Syeda Wajiha Naim also spoke on the occasion. SMIU’s students too paid homage to their teachers by delivering speeches.